All Art Van employees laid off Friday due to coronavirus closing stores, company says

DETROIT – All Art Van employees were laid off Friday after the coronavirus forced the company to close its stores, ending sales.

A company spokesperson said Art Van couldn’t afford to keep employees after sales were ended.

There was a plan in place to still give employees a salary and benefits, but since the company can’t keep the stores open, that option was revoked, according to officials.

The layoffs include all store and warehouse employees. A handful of corporate employees are still working, but they will be out of jobs soon, too, the company announced.

The company spokesperson called the situation “unfortunate,” but said there was no other choice.

Art Van closes stores

Art Van Furniture announced Thursday that it was suspended sales in all stores due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In-store customer pick-up would still be available through Sunday, the company said. Safe coronavirus protocol would be followed during pick-ups, including social distancing and hand sanitizing, officials said.

Art Van officials said they hoped those arrangements would allow customers to complete pending pick-ups while protecting employees and residents.

Earlier this month, Art Van announced it would close all company-owned stores in at least five states as the retailer heads toward liquidation after more than 60 years in business.

Art Van officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy March 8.