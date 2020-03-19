Art Van to suspend all sales due to coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – Art Van Furniture has decided to suspend sales in all stores due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In-store customer pick-up will be available through Sunday, the company announced. Safe coronavirus protocol will be followed during pick-ups, including social distancing and hand sanitizing, officials said.

Art Van hopes those arrangements will allow customers to complete pending pick-ups while protecting employees and residents.

The same guidelines will be followed at distribution centers, Art Van officials said.

“We know customers will have questions regarding customer service policies and many other important topics," a spokesperson said in a release. "Our operational teams are working diligently to finalize and document those details, and we will communicate them to you as soon as possible. We ask for your patience.

"We would like to extend our sincere empathy for the extraordinary hardship so many of our customers, employees and communities are facing. Unfortunately, a confluence of factors has left us with no alternative at this time but to take this action and notify you in as orderly a way as we possibly can.

“We thank you for your patronage and hope that you and your families stay safe and well during this very challenging time.”

Earlier this month, Art Van announced it would close all company-owned stores in at least five states as the retailer heads toward liquidation after more than 60 years in business.

Art Van officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy March 8.