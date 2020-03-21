Detroit police chief: 7 officers diagnosed with COVID-19, 196 quarantined

DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James Craig announced Saturday that seven of his department’s officers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while 196 are quarantined.

The announcement was made at a virtual swearing in ceremony for a new class of graduating police officers.

Friday, there were five officers confirmed with coronavirus and 152 were quarantined.

The state of Michigan reported Saturday that 787 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state.

