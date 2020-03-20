46ºF

Detroit police chief: 5 officers diagnosed with COVID-19, 152 quarantined

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A Detroit Police Department vehicle
DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James Craig said five of his department’s officers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while 152 are quarantined.

Of that number, 130 officers were ordered to quarantine by the Detroit Police Department (DPD), Craig said. The other 22 are self-quarantined -- their private doctors told them to do so.

Craig added that one civilian contract employee with DPD has tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s certainly cause for concern,” Craig said Friday.

The chief said the department is taking a different “posture” on low-level misdemeanor crime.

The state of Michigan reported Friday that 549 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, of which 74 cases are in Detroit.

