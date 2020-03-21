30ºF

Michigan health officials announce 6th COVID-19 related death

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

DETROIT – Health officials recorded the state’s fifth and sixth coronavirus deaths Saturday.

Both victims are 90-year-old women -- one in Detroit and the other in Oakland County.

Local leaders said they are increasing their efforts to keep residents indoors and isolated.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 787 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.

As the numbers increase state-wide, more access to testing has become available.

Oakland County officials announced they are shutting down malls and playground equipment. Going to parks is OK with social distancing but playground equipment is currently a no-go.

