Shoppers disappointed in low stock of essential items amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers are heading to shopping centers right when they open, hoping to find essential items they need at home.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, shoppers are noticing that many of those shelves are empty.

Early last week when the COVID-19 outbreak revved up panicking shoppers, Gwen Bradley barely had enough to get by.

“I wasn’t as stocked as I wanted to be. I didn’t realize how much I needed til I had to go out and get some things,” Bradley said.

But when Bradley showed up to Meijer, the items she needed most were no where to be found.

“I didn’t really see a lot of supplies or different things so I was a little disappointed about that,” Bradley said.

Supplies are in such high demand that customers are being asked to limit their purchases so more people can get what they need.

It’s important to remember that if you food and supplies in excess during this outbreak, there isn’t much left for those in need.

READ MORE: