Wayne State University student in Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments tests positive for COVID-19
Student moving to Atchison Hall
DETROIT – A Wayne State University student in the Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student will be moved to Atchison Hall, where a floor has been reserved to quarantine students, WSU announced Saturday.
As of Sunday, March 11 the Michigan death toll from the virus rose to 8 with a total of 807 people infected statewide.
