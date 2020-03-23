Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith expected to turn self in as part of forfeiture funds probe

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith is expected to turn himself into authorities Tuesday as part of an investigation into the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Forfeiture Fund, Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit have learned.

Last year, Michigan State Police raided Smith’s office and then his home in Macomb Township, hoping to learn more about his handling of forfeiture funds. The money in those forfeiture funds is supposed to be used for specific police and law enforcement activities. Smith’s use of the funds is at the center of the investigation, officials said.

“This morning, as you know, members of the Michigan State Police appeared at my home as part of their investigation into the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Forfeiture Fund,” Smith said in a statement after his home was raided. “My family and I complied with their requests and cooperated fully, as I have promised to do from the beginning of this process. I will continue to cooperate fully and supply the State Police with any information they need to conclude their investigation."

We expect to learn more this week.

