Wayne State, Wayne State Physician Group and ACCESS temporarily suspend testing health care professionals and first responders

DETROIT – Three Detroit-area organizations have suspended testing health care professionals and first responders for COVID-19, in support of the stay-at-home order issued Monday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to slow the spread of the virus.

Over the last four days, the Wayne State University Physician Group, in partnership with Wayne State University Health Sciences and ACCESS, has provided drive-through testing for the coronavirus for symptomatic health care workers and first responders in Detroit and Dearborn.

Officials for the organizations will suspend that testing program Monday, March 23 at 6 p.m. in response to the governor’s order.

Leaders of the organizations will continue to meet daily to determine how best to continue providing testing for health care worker and first responder communities in cooperation with local and state officials.