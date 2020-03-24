Officials announce 3 patients at Michigan psychiatric hospitals have coronavirus (COVID-19)

WESTLAND, Mich. – Three patients and three staff members at Michigan psychiatric hospitals have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Two patients at Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland and one patient at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline have the virus. Also, three staff members at Walter Reuther tested positive.

Precautions were taken at the state’s five psychiatric hospitals several weeks ago.

Isolation units were equipped, additional cleaning measures have been undertaken, and staff and patients have been monitored closely for COVID-19 symptoms for the past two weeks, officials said.

Visitors have also not been allowed at the hospitals for the last two weeks.

“Our primary focus is the health and safety of our staff and the patients at our state hospitals,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “We treat the spread of COVID-19 with the greatest seriousness and are taking many steps to address it."

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

