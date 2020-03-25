Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old boy who left home without permission

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 16-year-old who left home without permission.

Police said Jeremy Oquendo’s father last saw him at about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Buena Vista.

Oquendo is white with brown hair that is short on the sides and thick and curly on the top. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 142 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and black hoodie, red and black pants, and a black jacket.

Police said Oquendo is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who knows Oquendo’s location is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.