Detroit’s QLINE to reduce service amid coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – The QLINE transportation system in Detroit is reducing its frequency of service due to fewer riders amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

M-1 RAIL, the company that owns QLINE, announced Wednesday that the streetcar service will reduce its services by 50 percent.

The QLINE will now operate two streetcars from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, officials said.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our riders and staff,” said M-1 RAIL CEO Matt Cullen. “The decision to reduce service was made after careful deliberation and conversation with our regional partners. Reduced service allows M-1 RAIL to provide staffing flexibility and protective measures for our staff and riders."

