Ford issues safety recall on North American vehicles

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor Company issued a safety recall for select vehicles in North America on Tuesday.

Ford is recalling select 2014-15 Ford Fiesta, 2014-16 Ford Fusion and 2014-16 Lincoln MKZ vehicles.

According to officials, affected vehicles may experience a cracked pawl spring-tab under certain temperatures, which will keep the door from closing. If the door does close, it has the potential to unlatch and open while driving, increasing the risk of injury, officials said.

According to the statement, affected vehicles include:

2014-2015 Ford Fiesta vehicles built at Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant, Nov. 1, 2013, to Dec. 4, 2014

2014-2016 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant and Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Nov. 1, 2013, to April 27, 2015

2014-2016 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Nov. 1, 2013, to April 27, 2015

Ford stated that they are unaware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

This recall affects 248,912 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 19,431 in Mexico and four in Canada, officials said.

Ford dealers will remove and replace the side door latches. The reference number for this recall is 20S15, officials said.

Ford is also recalling select 2021 Ford E-Series stripped chassis and cutaway vehicles under difference circumstances.

According to Ford, affected vehicles may experience chafing of their frame-mounted wire harness that can damage the harness and the circuits within it. This damage could affect wiring associated with the fuel, trailer tow and antilock braking systems, officials said. Damage to the fuel pump circuit could result in an engine stall while driving.

Ford stated that they are unaware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

This recall affects 2,871 vehicles in the U.S. and 760 in Canada, officials said. Affected vehicles were built at Ohio Assembly Plant, May 11, 2019, to Jan. 30, 2020, Ford said.

Ford dealers will inspect the wire harness and take appropriate action. The reference number for this recall is 20S13, officials said.

Click here to read the full safety recall statement.

READ MORE: