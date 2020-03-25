Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Tuesday night

DETROIT – Beaumont announced that its hospitals are nearing their ventilator capacity Tuesday, as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan continue to rise.

Here’s what happened Tuesday:

Officials with Beaumont said its eight Michigan hospitals have “some ventilator capacity” but are nearing that capacity.

The hospitals are also nearing staffing and personal protective equipment capacity.

The state is reporting 24 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of state-reported confirmed cases is 1,791 as of Tuesday afternoon.

This total represents an increase of 463 cases, the biggest one-day jump reported so far, as Monday’s final total was 1,328 confirmed cases.

The increase in cases is likely due to more testing and a backlog of testing results now being reported.

The Oakland County executive and health officials are issuing an order that requires screening procedures for employees of essential businesses. The order also includes implementation of social distancing for employees and customers.

Oakland County businesses that are remaining open under the Michigan governor’s stay-at-home order must comply.

The order will go into effect Wednesday at noon. It will remain in effect until at least April 13.

Marlowe Stoudamire, a community leader in Metro Detroit, has died from coronavirus (COVID-19), officials said.

Stoudamire was 43.

His endeavors included strategic and philanthropic work.

Marlowe Stoudamire (WDIV)

Ford Motor Co. is partnering with 3M and GE to help make medical supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bill Ford Jr. laid out how the company is trying to make extra medical supplies. The partnership is designed to help make air purifying respirators, ventilators and face shields.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.