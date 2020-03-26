Detroit man faces up to 10 years in prison for Harper Woods burglary, police say

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A Detroit man is facing up to a decade in prison in connection with a string of business burglaries in Harper Woods, police said.

Numerous businesses on Kelly Road were targeted and burglarized in the fall of 2019, according to authorities.

Detectives gathered evidence from the scenes and identified Antonio Gamble as a suspect, officials said.

Gamble, 29, of Detroit, was arrested Monday. He was charged at 32-A District Court with breaking and entering a building with intent.

If convicted, Gamble faces up to 10 years in prison.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for April 15 at 32-A District Court.