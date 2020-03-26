Michigan officials say immediate action needs to be taken by statewide health system to prevent needless loss of life

DETROIT – State officials in Michigan have sent out a memo to hospitals in more remote locations asking them to become relief hospitals and take patients transferred from hospitals at capacity in Metro Detroit amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Officials said if immediate action is not taken by our statewide health system, needless loss of life is anticipated. The state is asking that hospitals in areas that are less affected step up and offer 10 percent of their beds to assist hospitals that are at capacity with coronavirus patients.

Both the Beaumont Health and Henry Ford Health System are swamped with coronavirus cases currently. Beaumont said it is at capacity. Henry Ford has room for more coronavirus cases, but overall it is very close to bed capacity in totality.

The transfer of patients would be done by EMS personnel.

The state also noted that it expects to need alternate car sites, like dormitories or former hospitals.

Read the letter below:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advice on how to protect yourself from coronavirus and what to do if you think you’re sick.

The symptoms of coronavirus could appear 2-14 days after exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips or face you should seek medical attention immediately.

