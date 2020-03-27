Detroit’s QLINE will suspend operations amid coronavirus

DETROIT – The QLINE in Detroit will temporarily suspend operations on Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m., due to travel impacts from coronavirus.

“Utilization along the Woodward Corridor has decreased due to Covid-19,” said M-1 RAIL CEO Matt Cullen. “This is a difficult decision to make but after discussion with our team, stakeholders and partners, it’s clear that DDOT and SMART services are sufficient to serve the transit needs of essential employees in Detroit. Once workplaces and institutions along the Woodward Corridor begin re-opening and activity resumes, QLINE will begin the process of resuming service.”

DDOT (4-Woodward) and SMART ( 461/462 FAST Woodward) are options for use by essential employees during the QLINE’s service suspension.

Note: While the streetcar system will periodically run streetcars along the route to keep the vehicles properly maintained, there will be no passenger service during the suspension of operations.