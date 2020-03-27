Drive-up coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site opens today in Detroit: How it works

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – A new regional drive-up testing site will open in Detroit as the result of a cross-county, city and health system partnership.

Four hundred people per day will be able to start getting tested on Friday for COVID-19 at a new drive up testing center at the State Fairgrounds. The new testing site is part of a partnership that includes:

Detroit Medical Center

Henry Ford Health System

Trinity Health Systems

City of Detroit

Macomb County

Oakland County

Wayne County

Testing will be done Monday-Saturday, 7 AM – 6 PM at the State Fairgrounds in Detroit, starting this Friday, March 27. The samples will be taken by staff of the three health care systems from residents who will remain their cars at the drive-thru site.

The tests of the samples will be run by Bioreference Labs of New Jersey under a contract with the City of Detroit to process up to 500 samples a day for the next 6 weeks. Test results will be received within 5 days.

You must get doctor’s order to be tested

In order to be tested, patients need to first get a doctor’s order and then either the doctor or the patient can call 313-230-0505 to schedule the Drive Through appointment.

Bedrock’s Dan Gilbert has donated the call center operations of Quicken Loans and Rock Connections to handle the appointments, which can be made from 9AM until 7 PM, seven days a week.

Fifty cars an hour will be scheduled so there will be no back up and long lines.

More FAQ on the testing site:

How the CCCN Drive-thru testing site will work

Between March 27 and May 8, the site will perform 14,400 tests, which will be conducted by appointment only, based on referrals from doctors.

During this six-week period, the site will operate from 7 AM until 6 PM Monday thru Saturday starting Friday, March 27. It will operate until May 8.

The entrance will be off of W. State Fair.

Who can go to the CCCN drive thru testing site?

Only individuals who have received a testing order from their physician and scheduled an appointment with the CCCN call center can get tested.

COVID-19 testing will be available to any resident of the tri-county region (Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb County)

Individuals who do not have an appointment and a physician order will not be tested.

There are two ways a person can be scheduled for an appointment:

A physician schedules an appointment for a patient and calls in a prescription to the call center, or,

An individual must receive a written prescription from a physician, schedule an appointment with the call center, and bring their prescription to the testing location.

How do I schedule an appointment with the CCCN call center?