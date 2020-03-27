Eastern Michigan University donates more than 100,000 pieces of cleaning and protective supplies to hospitals

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University has donated over 100,000 gloves, standard masks, N95 masks, gowns, transparency sheets to make face shields, bleach, wipes, googles among other supplies to hospitals struggling to treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations can be dropped off at EMU’s Department of Public Safety located at 1200 Oakwood Street in Ypsilanti.

Various items are being collected for local hospitals. (Eastern Michigan University)