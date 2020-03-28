Mt. Morris man charged after attempting to infect others with COVID-19 at grocery store, police say

FLINT, Mich. – A 26-year-old man from Mt. Morris has been charged with three felonies after reportedly claiming to have COVID-19 and intentionally touching multiple shopping carts at a local grocery store amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged Jonathan David-Asher Miracle with Harmful Substance – Person Falsely Exposed, a 5-year felony; Malicious Destruction of Police Property, a 4-year felony; and Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing Police, a 2-year felony, officials said.

Genesee Township Police were called to a Kroger on N. Saginaw Street north of the city of Mt. Morris at 10:50 a.m. on Friday after an employee called 9-1-1, officials said.

The Kroger employee reported a man touching and pushing shopping carts after having his hands down his pants and claiming he was infected with COVID-19, according to police. The man was also verbally aggressive with employees and was grabbing shopping carts from other customers in the parking lot, officials said.

Police say they arrived on the scene and observed a man matching the employee’s report. Police briefly talked with the man and then proceeded to arrest him and transport him to the county jail, where he is currently located, officials said.

Police also say the man kissed the window of the police car while being transported to the county jail, visibly leaving behind residue in an attempt to spread COVID-19 to police and others.

“This was a very disturbing incident that has placed many people in fear for their health and safety and has disrupted an already stressed situation as residents attempt to carry on with essential everyday routines,” said Leyton. “Our number one priority is the safety of our community and we are doing everything we can to hold accountable people who would do harm to others in any fashion."

Miracle will be arraigned on the charges at the 67th District Court, according to officials.