FEMA to fund construction on Detroit TCF Center’s transformation as care facility housing nearly 900 beds amid virus outbreak

DETROIT – On Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement accepting the recommendation of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, for an alternate care facility conversion at the TCF Center in Detroit.

The decision comes as Michigan continues its effort to address imminent capacity issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. FEMA will fund construction and supply the site which will have approximately 900 bed spaces.

“The State of Michigan is working around the clock and doing everything we can to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said Whitmer. “We are proud to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA, and the TCF Center to expand capacity in Detroit. By mobilizing quickly to construct a large alternate care facility in Detroit, we can help save lives.”

Federal officials are focusing on Wayne County as an emerging coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspot as the city of Detroit alone surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases this week.

Southeast Michigan is comprised of Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties. The three Detroit-area counties account for an overwhelming majority of the nearly 5,000 confirmed cases in Michigan. As of Sunday at least 111 Michigan residents died.

USACE, Detroit District, at direction of the State of Michigan, continues to conduct initial and in-depth site assessments around the state of Michigan to address possible medical facility shortages as the response to COVID-19 continues.