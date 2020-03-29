63ºF

Royal Oak to relocate war memorial under $3 million city project

Veterans, opponents worry about losing tradition

Associated Press

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A Detroit suburb plans to relocate a war memorial, but war veterans and opponents say they were not consulted and worry about losing tradition.

The Royal Oak City Commission voted recently on the 40 feet move.

Architects have told city officials that a new location will improve pedestrian flow, citing construction of a new park.

Royal Oak Mayor Mike Fournier said the city’s memorial is a popular site for public events and private moments. He said it will be more effective in the new location.

Fournier said moving the memorial would cost about $20,000 as part of the $3 million city project.

A rendering of the new location for Royal Oak's WWII Legacy Memorial from The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial's website. A new park will be built with the memorial, which will be moved to the northeast corner of 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.
A rendering of the new location for Royal Oak's WWII Legacy Memorial from The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial's website. A new park will be built with the memorial, which will be moved to the northeast corner of 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. (The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial)

