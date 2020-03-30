Benched: What is Mike Tirico doing now that everything is on hold?

DETROIT – Mike Tirico is known as one of the busiest people in sports --- from football to the PGA to the Olympics, he has a lot on his plate.

So what is he doing now?

Tirico was in Florida when the PGA tour event was stopped. At the time, he said, they didn’t know it was going to be one of the last live sporting events with fans.

Since then, Tirico said his family have been laying low. He said he has so much gratitude for healthcare workers out on the front lines and that it warms his heart to see athletes stepping up -- Especially Matt and Kelly Stafford, who donated meals to first responders.

“What he and Kelly have done for our area has been extraordinary,” Tirico said.

Tirico was only a few weeks away from traveling to Tokyo to being NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Olympic Games, which have been postponed until 2021.

He believes sports will start to come back over summer, but without fans to start.

“If we get there, we’re going to have the most compact, exciting sports season,” Tirico said. “All those spring events -- football getting started, baseball in shortened schedule -- It could be a really exciting time in sports.”

You can find out more of what Tirico has been up to -- including what he’s been watching -- in the full interview above.

