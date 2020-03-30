Michigan health chief calls for more medical professionals to help with COVID-19 response

Michigan’s top doctor said the state needs more medical professionals, specifically nurses, to join in the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 5,524 as of Sunday, including 132 deaths, state officials report. Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun said Monday she expects that the number of cases in Michigan will peak within the next few weeks. She said the state will need every medical professional available, no matter his or her expertise, to help with the response.

Read more: Michigan ‘still in early stages’ of coronavirus spread, likely ‘several weeks’ from peak

“We will need additional medical professionals -- doctors, nurses, physician assistants, respiratory specialists, and others, to help with this crisis,” she said.

The state has set up a new site for volunteers -- michigan.gov/fightcovid19. There you will find specific areas in which to volunteer.

NEW: Michigan National Guard to staff food banks in three SE Michigan communities