Oakland County: No foreclosures through end of 2020 due to coronavirus disaster

Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner has announced the county will not issue any residential or business foreclosure notices through the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus disaster.

Tuesday, March 31, is the deadline to pay property taxes in Oakland County. Failure to pay would have resulted in a home or building foreclosure. Miesner is assuring that will not be the case this year.

Oakland County has been one of the hardest hit places in the state of Michigan with more than 1,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

