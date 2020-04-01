Detroit woman accused of murdering her husband inside their home

DETROIT – A Detroit woman has been charged with murdering her husband inside their home on the city’s west side, officials said.

Detroit police officers were called at 2:17 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 8280 block of Artesian Street.

Police said they found Toney Washington, 30, of Detroit, near the front door of the home. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

Jessica Washington, 33, of Detroit, was arrested in connection with her husband’s death.

Officials said the couple got into an argument that turned physical, and Jessica Washington shot and killed her husband with a handgun.

She is charged with second-degree murder and a felony firearm violation.

Jessica Washington was arraigned Tuesday at 36th District Court. She is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

She is scheduled to return to court April 21.