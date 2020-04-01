‘I want to be alongside my team’ -- Pontiac nurse sidelined due to lung condition

PONTIAC, Mich. – Danielle Clark is a local nurse who wants nothing more than to help others fighting coronavirus, but she can’t due to a chronic lung condition that makes her a target for COVID-19.

Clark can’t leave her home for any reason during the outbreak and being unable to help is taking its toll on her.

“I want to be alongside my team and it is frustrating that I can’t," Clark said.

She said she wants to be with those on the front lines fighting the epidemic and helping others, but the hospital front lines are the last place she can go.

UPDATE, April 1, 3 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 9,334; Death toll rises to 337

“I spoke to my doctor," Clark said. "With my lung condition, me being there, I would not be able to fight off this virus if I was to catch it.”

Under normal circumstances, Clark would be working a unit at Pioneer Specialty Hospital at McLaren Oakland in Pontiac.

She’s already had two surgeries to try to correct her lung problem, but she has to sit out the crisis.

“I have two sisters that work the front lines. I can hear in their voices how hard it is to be on the front lines," Clark said. “I want to be there. I love my job. I love nursing. It’s what I have always wanted to do -- and then this happened.”

For Clark, the crisis can’t end fast enough. She’s eagerly looking forward to get back to work and to help others.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):