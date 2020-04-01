Michigan counties, cities launch coronavirus dashboards with COVID-19 case data updates
DETROIT – Some residents in Michigan can get the latest coronavirus data from their county or city websites.
Most counties in Michigan are offering some sort of update on COVID-19 cases, along with exposure sites, age data and more.
(We’ve been compiling county case data from around Michigan here)
In Oakland County and Macomb County, residents can use new coronavirus dashboards which are updated daily with new cases, deaths, age data and hospitalization rates.
Here’s a look at the Oakland County dashboard (last updated March 31):
Here’s a look at the Macomb County dashboard, which includes a heat map of cases in the county:
The City of Detroit, a hot spot for cases right now, is also offering data updates on their website, including a heat map of cases in the city.
Other local dashboards to check out:
- Oakland County (Dashboard)
- Macomb County (Dashboard)
- City of Detroit (Dashboard)
- Wayne County
- Washtenaw County
- Monroe County
- Livingston County
- Genesee County (Dashboard)
- Lansing
- Kent County
- Kalamazoo County
- Grand Traverse County
