WATCH: ‘Stay safe, Detroit’ video empowers city, encourages social distancing amid coronavirus

DETROIT – An empowering video from a Metro Detroit-based advertising company is showing support for the region during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while simultaneaously delivering an important social distancing message.

The video is from Doner Advertising, based in Southfield. CEO David Demuth’s 25-year-old son had the idea to create it to help uplift and bring the city together. They did it in 48 hours simply for everyone to share and be reminded of the city’s grit to overcome and the importance of staying home right now.

The video’s official title is “When the Motor Stops.”

An empty Michigan Avenue toward Downtown Detroit on March 28, 2020.
An empty Michigan Avenue toward Downtown Detroit on March 28, 2020. (Zeke Anders)

