Hundreds of inmates released from Metro Detroit county jails amid coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

DETROIT – Hundreds of inmates have been released from Metro Detroit county jails in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials have been reviewing the cases of inmates who would not be a danger to the public if released. Sentencing judges have the final say.

As of Wednesday, the Wayne County Jail has released 384 people, and 997 are still incarcerated. No inmates have tested positive for the virus, but 52 employees have it.

The Oakland County Jail population is down 152 since March 24. It had 1,079 inmates then. There are now 927 people behind bars. Officials said many of those people released were at the end of their sentences.

Six inmates at the Oakland County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials didn’t provide an exact number for how many employees have the illness, but it is less than 10. That number includes both civilian employees and sworn officers.

One inmate at the Macomb County Jail has tested positive, officials said. He has been isolated since Sunday, and officials learned he had the virus Wednesday. Officials didn’t say how many people have been released, but they did say the population continues to decrease. As of Wednesday, there are 540 inmates in a facility that can house 1,238.

