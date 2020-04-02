Take a look inside Detroit’s TCF Center as it transforms into coronavirus (COVID-19) alternate care site

DETROIT – Officials are working to transform the TCF Center in Downtown Detroit into a temporary alternate care facility for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Michigan.

Construction crews from the TCF Center workforce and union labor are working to create a space that can accommodate around 1,000 beds.

The site will relieve some of the burden on Metro Detroit hospitals overflowing with COVID-19 patients.

Officials said the TCF Center alternate care site is tracking to be one of the fastest builds in the country, given the experience of the workforce, the quality of the facility and the technology upgrades made during its $279 million renovation.

