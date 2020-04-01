National Guard to support establishment of temporary care facility at TCF Center in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan’s National Guard will support the establishment of the Federal Medical Station (FMS) at Detroit’s TCF Center amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, officials said.

On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accepted the recommendation of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, for an alternate care facility conversion at the TCF Center in Detroit.

About 20 members of Michigan’s National Guard will offer logistic support March 31-April 1, according to officials.

The National Guard will assist with inventory of equipment and supplies at the 1,000-bed alternate care site, officials said.

This news comes after U.S. President Donald Trump approved Whitmer’s request for federal funding to use the state’s National Guard in the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Whitmer is now able to allocate 3,000 members of the Michigan Army and Air National Guard for humanitarian missions for up to 90 days.

“The State of Michigan is thankful for the sustaining presence of the men and women of the Michigan National Guard as we continue our work to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Whitmer. “The National Guard is a team of dedicated Michigan citizens invested as partners in navigating challenges that face our communities like COVID-19.”

Members of the National Guard will be working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to prepare the alternate care site in Detroit amid Michigan’s rapidly evolving outbreak.

“The decision to use the TCF Center for the Federal Medical Station is absolutely necessary to be protect the health of the residents of Michigan, said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “I fully support the Governor’s leadership on this initiative.”

