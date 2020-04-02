‘Take the coronavirus seriously’: Brenda Jones tests positive for COVID-19

DETROIT – Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The announcement was made in a short statement that was released on Thursday afternoon.

“Fortunately, because she is not experiencing any of the horrific symptoms associated with the coronavirus, she will continue working remotely from home,” reads the statement. “Brenda advises everyone to take the coronavirus seriously, to frequently wash their hands, to participate in social distancing, to be safe and take care of themselves and their families.”

Jones, a former congresswoman, is isolating herself and following her doctor’s order, according to a statement from her office. She is working from home.

Jones’ digital outreach meeting went on as scheduled, but she was not on the call when it began at 4 p.m. Local 4 has reached out to Jones by phone but has not heard back.

