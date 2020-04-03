Detroit police report 2 shootings, break-in over 4-hour span

DETROIT – Detroit police say there were two shootings and a break-in over a four-hour span Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Chamberlain Street shooting

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 9100 block of Chamberlain Street in Southwest Detroit on reports of a shooting.

A 23-year-old man said he was sitting in his vehicle in front of a building when someone in a gray Ford Escape drove past. Someone inside the Escape fired shots, striking the 23-year-old man, according to officials.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed as stable, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Jefferson Avenue smash-and-grab

Officers were called at 3:07 a.m. to the 10900 block of East Jefferson Avenue for a smash-and-grab.

Three men inside a Chevrolet Avalanche backed into the front of a store, breaking the glass windows, police said.

The thieves took a safe that contained money and fled in the Avalanche, police said.

They were wearing hooded sweatshirts and gloves, according to authorities.

Police are still investigating the break-in. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 312-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

San Juan Drive shooting

A second shooting was reported around 3:10 a.m. in the 16500 block of San Juan Drive, according to police.

A 29-year-old man told officers he was driving in the area when someone in a gray SUV shot him.

The man drove to his home and called 911, police said. He was not cooperative with officials and gave various statements, authorities said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surroundign this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 312-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.