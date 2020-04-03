Detroit police seek teen missing for more than a week

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week.

Jeremiah Holliday’s mother said she last saw her son at about 7 a.m. March 26 in the 12000 block of Corbett Avenue as she was leaving for work. When she returned, he was gone.

Holliday’s family said he has left before but always returns on his own.

He is described as black with black hair worn in braids and brown eyes. He may be wearing a black or red Nike hoodie.

Holliday is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who knows Holliday’s location is asked to call the Detroit Police 4th Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.