Henry Ford Health System: 649 COVID-19 patients being treated at 5 Michigan hospitals

DETROIT – Henry Ford Health System announced as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, it has 649 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients being treated at five of its Michigan hospitals.

There were 4,387 patients with negative COVID-19 tests through Henry Ford Health System, while 2,695 had tested positive for coronavirus.

The hospital provided an update to how many patients were hospitalized at which location, as of April 1.

Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit) -- 281 patients hospitalized of 952 who tested positive

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital -- 105 patients hospitalized of 390 who tested positive

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital -- 113 patients hospitalized of 356 who tested positive

Henry Ford Wyandotte -- 73 patients hospitalized of 168 who tested positive

Henry Ford Allegiance Health (Jackson) -- 22 patients hospitalized of 28 who tested positive

You can call the patient hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at: 313-874-1055.

The hospital is asking residents to get involved with the White Ribbon project to show support for first responders and even supplied a white ribbon image for those unable to make one at home. You can download it here.

Henry Ford Health said in-house testing is being prioritized for patients who are currently hospitalized, Emergency Department patients who are being admitted and Henry Ford Health care workers. Results are turned around within 24 hours, though it could be up to 48 hours due to increased demand, the hospital system said.

Tests performed on outpatients and those screened at Henry Ford drive-through/triage locations are sent to an outside lab for processing. Those results are anticipated in about 4-5 days.

Henry Ford Health System offered these facts about its facilities: