Meijer implements daily temperature tests, health questionnaires for workers during COVID-19 crisis

DETROIT – Meijer announced all workers will fill out a health questionnaire and have their temperature taken before each shift due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The health screenings will take place at all Meijer stores, officials said.

“Our team members are the heart and soul of Meijer and are working hard every day to keep our shelves stocked and ensure our customers have what they need for their families,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “We appreciate their amazing work, and we are focused on making sure we’re providing a healthy working environment for them.”

Workers will have their temperature taken and must complete a health assessment questionnaire when they arrive at work. If they pass and do not have an elevated temperature, they can start their shift.

Employees who have traveled internationally within the past 14 days or have been notified they had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to work for 14 days from the date of their travel or contact, according to the company.

Any employees who are deemed ineligible to work due to symptoms will be encouraged to connect with Telemed or their healthcare provider if symptoms increase. Those who have already been directed to stay home by a doctor or health authority are eligible for the Meijer COVID-19 Pay Continuation Program.

“As we navigate these challenging times, we will continue to look for ways to ensure our stores provide the safest shopping environment possible,” Keyes said. “Nothing is more important than keeping our team members and customers safe.”