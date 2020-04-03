55ºF

Northville family raises money to support healthcare workers during coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

Father, son turn shaved heads into fundraiser

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – A father and son in Northville realized they can’t get their usual haircuts during the coronavirus (COVID-19) stay-at-home order, so they shaved their heads and turned it into a fundraiser to benefit healthcare workers.

Dave Tuer and his son, Matthew Tuer, realized last week that they couldn’t get their hair cut because of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order issued by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Rather than botch their cuts or let the hair grown longer, they shaved their heads and decided to make a fundraiser.

They raised $2,000 and honored the hard-working healthcare officials at Beaumont in Farmington Hills.

The doctors, nurses, orderlies, janitors and entire staff are working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. They’re exhausted, but thanks to the Tuer family, a catered meal arrived Friday, just on time.

You can watch Paula Tutman’s full story in the video above.

