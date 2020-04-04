59ºF

Detroit landmarks illuminate skyline to honor frontline workers during coronavirus pandemic

Lights to remain on through end of stay-at-home order

Priya Mann, Reporter

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

DETROIT – The Detroit skyline was red, white and blue on Friday night to honor essential employees who are tirelessly working through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Downtown landmarks like the TCF Center, Ford Field, Comerica Park, Penobscot Building among others lit up in honor of first responders, grocery workers and delivery people working to keep people safe.

The lights will be on until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

