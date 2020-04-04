Detroit landmarks illuminate skyline to honor frontline workers during coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – The Detroit skyline was red, white and blue on Friday night to honor essential employees who are tirelessly working through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Related: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday

Downtown landmarks like the TCF Center, Ford Field, Comerica Park, Penobscot Building among others lit up in honor of first responders, grocery workers and delivery people working to keep people safe.

The lights will be on until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

Read More: