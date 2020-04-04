Metro Detroit residents, businesses helping fight coronavirus as Michigan cases surge

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – People lined up outside New Providence Baptist Church early Saturday for a huge give away.

The church gave out free food, clothing and shoes for those in need. This is the church’s way of giving back during the pandemic.

“Today, we’re preparing 1,000 Shawarma sandwiches for the hospital employees,” said Jason Najor with Regency Manor Banquet Center of Southfield.

Jason Najor with the banquet hall opened up his doors as well. Local 4 cameras were there as they unloaded boxes and boxes of food to doctors and nurses at three local hospitals.

“We’re donating to three hospitals. Providence in Southfield, Henry Ford of Detroit, and Henry Ford of Bloomfield. We feel like it’s our duty to help people in need,” said Najor.

Najor says it’s all part of a team effort.

“We’re also doing this in conjunction with Beyond Juice. They donated smoothies, and we have a local hotel, they donated bags of chips, and a local wholesale, that donated all of the water,” said Najor.

But food is not the only thing people are giving away.

“I just wanted to do whatever I can to help during this pandemic,” said Jorge Cisneros. Cisneros is producing face shields for doctors and nurses.

“These would be for both doctors and nurses, when they’re dealing with patients. It helps with the microscopic water droplets that come off from coughing, sneezing, even talking. It’s funny, because when I originally started, I was asking my wife, well how many of these should I produce? Should I make twenty, forty, one or two rolls of material. She looked at me and was like what are you talking about, use everything, everything you have.”

And so he did. Right now, he’s able to make 300 of the face shields even in different colors.

“I got gold ones, silver ones, clear ones, pink ones, blue ones, everything,” said Cisneros.