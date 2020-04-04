Wayne State University employee studying at college for degree in sociology dies from coronavirus

DETROIT – A Wayne State University employee who was also studying for a degree in sociology at the college died from complications related to the coronavirus, WSU president Roy Wilson announced Saturday.

Darrin Adams worked at WSU for almost six years as a custodian primarily in the Manoogian Hall.

“He was one of us, and we all grieve his loss. Darrin leaves behind family and friends, and we keep them in our thoughts as they deal with this unexpected loss. We hope that their grief is assuaged by good memories of a life well lived,” said Wilson in an email sent to students Saturday announcing the death.

“This pandemic has hit Detroit hard, and we have all watched with great concern as the cases in our city have mounted. Unfortunately, our campus is not immune. We have had a number of cases, and now we mourn the loss of one of our employees.”

Wilson did not provide details on exactly when Adams died or his age.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 12,744 as of Saturday, including 479 deaths, state officials report.