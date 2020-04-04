Wayne State University Physician Group buys four rapid test units

DETROIT – More instant tests are in the hands of Detroit doctors fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Wayne State University Physician Group has purchased four new devices that quickly deliver COVID-19 test results.

The devices can process a total of 500 tests each day and provide results within an hour. They will be placed in Detroit hospitals so patients who test positive can be isolated immediately.

“Once patients have symptoms or they have contracted the virus, the most important thing is access to testing and the faster we can get the results from testing the better job we will be able to do,” said Dr. Charles Shanley, CEO of Wayne State University Physician Group.

Doctor Shanley says these devices should help relieve hospitals by eliminating the delay in test results and quickly getting patients in the right place.