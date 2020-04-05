Archdiocese of Detroit announces cancelation of Holy Week celebrations as coronavirus cases surge

DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit has announced the cancelation of Holy Week celebrations as coronavirus cases continue surging.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 14,225 as of Sunday, including 540 deaths, state officials report.

In a letter the Archdiocese of Detroit stated it will not be offering public Holy Week celebrations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Pope Francis is celebrating Palm Sunday Mass without the public, since the traditional ceremony in St. Peter’s Square was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.