Family in shock after retired MSP sergeant, wife die from COVID-19 within days

A retired Michigan State Police sergeant and his wife died just days apart.

Jessica Snell and her brother Jeffery Smith Jr. said it was the worst two weeks of their lives. They lost their father and step-mother within days from COVID-19.

In mid-March, JJ Smith was admitted to the hospital. He had suffered from diabetes for years and when his conditioned worsened, he was taken into the ICU. A week later, his wife Gloria starting feeling ill.

The family said she was having the same symptoms JJ Smith was having when he was taken to the hospital.

Gloria was eventually placed on a ventilator and the couple both tested positive for coronavirus. Within six days of being admitted, Gloria died.

JJ Smith was still in the ICU and seemed to be recovering, but a week after Gloria died, he passed away.

“They were the epitome of love and everlasting love,” Snell said.

The family said JJ Smith was a devoted father and a dedicated police sergeant.

As of Sunday, April 5, at 3 p.m. there were 15,718 confirmed cases in the state of Michigan.

