Local News

Retired MSP sergeant dies from COVID-19 days after wife’s death

Michigan State Police mourn the death of JJ Smith, wife Gloria

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

A photo of retired Sgt. JJ Smith and his wife, courtesy of the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit's Twitter page
Retired Michigan State Police (MSP) sergeant JJ Smith died from COVID-19 on Friday, MSP announced on Twitter Saturday.

Sgt. Smith’s wife Gloria also died from COVID-19 just days before him, police said.

“We have seen many numbers of who has this virus, who has survived and worst of all who has died,” MSP Metro Detroit police said in the Twitter post. “That number hit home to us here as retired Sgt. JJ Smith lost his battle to COVID-19 overnight. His wife Gloria passed from COVID-19 just last week.”

In a follow up post, MSP encouraged the public to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“All of us in the Second feel that pain so many have already felt. We also feel joy remembering them and the memories we have of them,” the post said. “RIH JJ and Gloria we miss you! Stay Home and Stay Safe everyone!”

The number of COVID-19 cases in the city of Detroit is nearing 4,000, with 14,225 cases confirmed in all of Michigan as of Saturday afternoon.

