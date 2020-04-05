White House: Metro Detroit could hit virus peak in 6-7 days

DETROIT – President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force held its daily briefing Saturday afternoon.

The team’s response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, said Metro Detroit -- specifically Wayne and Oakland counties -- could hit its peak in the next six or seven days.

As of Saturday night, there are 14,225 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan -- with Wayne and Oakland counties making up more than two thirds of the confirmed cases.

About 80% of confirmed cases in Michigan are in Metro Detroit with Detroit becoming a national hot spot that the White House is keeping a close eye on.

The White House said FEMA is sending 300 ventilators and a surge of PPE to Michigan as models suggest a peak in coronavirus cases soon.

Citing models from the University of Washington, the White House predicts the per-day-death-total will peak on April 11 with 173.

Officials are bracing for a strain on medical resources. Since last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been transforming TCF Center into a relief hospital with hundreds of beds set up Saturday.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is also taking steps to prevent people from gathering to enforce social distancing. He said neighborhood patrols by police are also being increased.

Rep. Debbie Dingell voiced her support for plans for a curfew in Detroit, similar to the one implemented in Flint.

Duggan said there will be more staff working Detroit’s real-time crime centers, air support units for flyover searched and authorities will be looking at video from Greenlight locations to spot potential violators.

