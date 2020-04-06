Evrod Cassimy talks recovery from COVID-19: ‘Week of suffering’

Local 4 anchor Evrod Cassimy has fully recovered from the coronavirus, he said.

Cassimy was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. He said it was a “week of suffering."

“I got better as the two-week period went on,” he said. “Every bit of that 14 days I’ve been here at home dealing with this was absolutely awful.”

His immediate family members had mild symptoms over that period of time as well, but they are all healthy now.

“We’re so thankful we are fully recovered from this and are able to have this time together as a family," he said.

