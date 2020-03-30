43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

43ºF

Local News

‘I haven’t felt this good in almost two weeks’: Evrod Cassimy recovering from COVID-19

Cassimy was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week

Tags: Evrod Cassimy, Detroit, Local, News, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Health, Recovery, Rochester, Local 4 News Today, Local 4, WDIV

Local 4 anchor Evrod Cassimy provided an updated on his health on Sunday.

Cassimy tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and described it as an “excruciating pain.”

He said Sunday he went outside for fresh air and hadn’t felt that good in almost two weeks.

“I’m still recovering but I have no pain and no weakness right now, day 13,” he said. “God. Is. Good. I can’t stop smiling. It feels so good to smile."

More:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.