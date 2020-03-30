‘I haven’t felt this good in almost two weeks’: Evrod Cassimy recovering from COVID-19

Local 4 anchor Evrod Cassimy provided an updated on his health on Sunday.

Cassimy tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and described it as an “excruciating pain.”

He said Sunday he went outside for fresh air and hadn’t felt that good in almost two weeks.

“I’m still recovering but I have no pain and no weakness right now, day 13,” he said. “God. Is. Good. I can’t stop smiling. It feels so good to smile."

