‘I haven’t felt this good in almost two weeks’: Evrod Cassimy recovering from COVID-19
Cassimy was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week
Local 4 anchor Evrod Cassimy provided an updated on his health on Sunday.
Cassimy tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and described it as an “excruciating pain.”
He said Sunday he went outside for fresh air and hadn’t felt that good in almost two weeks.
“I’m still recovering but I have no pain and no weakness right now, day 13,” he said. “God. Is. Good. I can’t stop smiling. It feels so good to smile."
