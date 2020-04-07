Detroit parks: Social distancing dos and don’ts

DETROIT – As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic evolves in Michigan, officials are urging residents to follow social distancing practices to prevent the spread of the virus.

Related: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today

Many parks and outdoor sites are remaining open for residents to safely enjoy the outdoors and get much-needed exercise.

Related: Metro Detroiters visit local parks to get outside during stay-at-home order

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city of Detroit has listed the following social distancing guidelines to practice while using city parks:

Don’t:

Use playground equipment

Play team or contact sports

Pass by someone without six feet of distance between you

Do:

Bike, walk and get exercise

Enjoy your time outside safely

Keep a distance of six feet yourself and others at all times

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Click here for more guidelines from the CDC.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.