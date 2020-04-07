Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Monday night

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she will likely be extending the state’s stay-at-home order, as she pushed for residents to continue to work to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Here’s what happened Monday:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the “stay-at-home” order, originally slated to end on April 14, will likely be extended.

Whitmer said she’s expecting an additional order this week for the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, but it’s unclear how long it would be extended for at this time.

Nurses at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit protested staffing numbers, which resulted in an overnight walkout.

The nurses arrived at work at 7 p.m. on Sunday and saw the workload. Nurse Sal Hadwan, who led the protest, said the nurses would each have about a dozen seriously ill patients under their care. About half of those patients would be on a ventilator.

The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi will be converted into a care facility for COVID-19 patients.

The 250,000-square foot area will provide space for beds to accommodate up to 1,000 patients.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 17,221 as of Monday, including 727 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 15,718 confirmed cases and 617 deaths Sunday.

General Motors began mass production of medical face masks at its Warren Transmission Plant.

Paid UAW volunteers will produce 20,000 masks by Wednesday, the automaker said. GM expects to ramp up production later on to produce up to 50,000 masks per day.

University of Michigan Health will begin to report the number of patients discharged from their care.

The page will be updated daily here.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

